Leaders of Germany, Spain meet to align progressive agendas

MADRID (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez are meeting to align their left-wing governments; agendas and plan how to boost progressive policies in the 27-nation European Union. After taking over last month from Angela Merkel as leader of the EU’s most populous nation and its largest economy, Scholz joined Sánchez in the selected group of progressive EU politicians holding office. Both leaders also head unprecedented coalition governments. Their talks Monday were expected to focus on ways to strengthen social democratic policies in the EU as countries launch their economic recoveries after sharp losses caused by the pandemic. The mounting tensions along Ukraine’s border with Russia were also expected to be discussed.