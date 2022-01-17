Pharrell Williams calls for economic equity during MLK event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Singer and music producer Pharrell Williams is challenging corporate America to “do more” by supporting entrepreneurs of color and adopting economic equity measures. The Virginian-Pilot reports that in remarks Monday during the Urban League of Hampton Roads’ annual Martin Luther King Jr. awards program, Williams said big businesses need to invest in people of color. Williams was born in Virginia Beach. He also urged businesses and philanthropists to support the Urban League. He thanked the local chapter for their work in financial wellness, health and housing.