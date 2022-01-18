4 on trial over poster at Swiss rally saying ‘Kill Erdogan’

GENEVA (AP) — Four people have gone on trial in the Swiss capital over a protest four years ago where some demonstrators hoisted a banner showing a gun pointed at an image of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan next to the words, “Kill Erdogan.” Bern regional prosecutors opened a probe for alleged “public provocation of crimes or violence,” and an investigation was also opened in Turkey after the peaceful protest outside the Swiss Parliament. Erdogan referred to the poster in 2017 while campaigning for constitutional changes to grant him sweeping new powers, months after a failed coup attempt in Turkey.