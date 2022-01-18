AT&T, Verizon pause some new 5G after airlines raise alarm

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

AT&T and Verizon say they will delay some new 5G wireless service after the airline industry raised alarms about potential interference with important systems on planes. The airlines had warned of massive flight cancellations and disruptions. The Biden administration got involved to settle the showdown between the telecom companies and airlines over AT&T and Verizon plans to launch new 5G wireless service this week. Airline CEO’s warn that thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the rollout takes place near major airports because the service interferes with key systems on board planes.