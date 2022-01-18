EU denounces violence against anti-coup protesters in Sudan

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief says Sudan’s military rulers have shown an unwillingness to negotiate a peaceful settlement to the country’s ongoing crisis. Tuesday’s comments by EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell came a day after security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters in the capital, killing at least seven people. Borrell says the ongoing crackdown since the Oct. 25 military coup has put the country on “a dangerous path away from peace and stability.” The coup upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after three decades of repression and international isolation under autocratic President Omar al-Bashir.