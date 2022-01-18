Haiti official denies more time in president’s slaying probe

By EVENS SANON

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A Haitian magistrate tells The Associated Press that a request for more time to investigate the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse has been denied. Bernard Saint-Vil, dean of the Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince, did not explain on Tuesday why he refused to grant an extension. He was responding to a request made by Garry Orelien, the judge investigating the July 7 fatal shooting of Moïse at his private residence. Orelien could not be immediately reached for comment. It was unclear if he could appeal the decision or how the lack of an extension might affect the case.