Torture claim filed against Interpol’s new leader from UAE

PARIS (AP) — The French lawyer for a jailed human rights defender in the United Arab Emirates has filed a torture complaint against the new president of Interpol, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi. The move came Tuesday as al-Raisi made his first visit to the international police agency’s headquarters in the eastern French city of Lyon. William Bourdon, a lawyer for the Emirati human rights defender and blogger Ahmed Mansour, said he filed the complaint against al-Raisi in a Paris court under the principle of universal jurisdiction. Al-Raisi was elected for a four-year term as Interpol president in November. He has been accused by human rights groups of involvement in torture and arbitrary detentions in the UAE.