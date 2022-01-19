Cause of death released after mother, son fall at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police have determined the causes of death of a 40-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son who plunged from the third level of San Diego’s Petco Park, just as thousands of baseball fans were heading inside for a Padres game last year. Police say Raquel Wilkins’ death on Sept. 25, 2021, has been classified as a suicide, and her son Denzel Browning-Wilkins’ death has been classified as a homicide. The determinations were made in consultation with the San Diego County Medical Examiner. An attorney for Wilkins’ family disputed the findings and said the deaths were a tragic accident.