EXPLAINER: What are US military options to help Ukraine?

By ROBERT BURNS

AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is unlikely to answer a further Russian invasion of Ukraine by sending U.S. combat troops. But it could pursue a range of less dramatic yet still risky options, including giving military support to a post-invasion Ukrainian resistance. The rationale for not directly joining a Russia-Ukraine war is simple. The United States has no treaty obligation to Ukraine, and war with Russia would be an enormous gamble for President Joe Biden, given its potential for expanding in Europe and escalating to the frightening point of risking a nuclear exchange.