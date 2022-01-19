Heavy rains in Madagascar cause flooding in capital, 10 dead

By LAETITIA BEZAIN

Associated Press

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Officials in Madagascar say that heavy rains have flooded parts of the capital city, Antananarivo, killing 10 people and making more than 12,000 homeless. With the rains continuing and a possible cyclone approaching the Indian Ocean island, officials warned of possible landslides in the capital city, which is built on steep hills. President Andry Rajoelina has called an emergency meeting over the flooding crisis. Officials said that at least 2,400 residences in the capital are flooded and low-lying areas of the city are in deep water. Six houses in higher parts of the city have collapsed because of the rains. Three gymnasiums in the city are being used to house displaced families and others are sheltering in schools.