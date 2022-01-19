Judge refuses to toss excessive force claims in man’s death

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to throw out a lawsuit’s claims that police on Maryland’s Eastern Shore used excessive force on a 19-year-old Black man who died in 2018 during a struggle with officers who handcuffed him and shackled his legs. Relatives of Anton Black sued the officers who chased him and tried to restrain him outside his family’s home in rural Greensboro. U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake said in a 27-page ruling Tuesday that body camera video of the deadly encounter doesn’t conclusively contradict the family’s claims that police used excessive force on Black.