Timeline of events since George Floyd’s arrest and death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd’s death after his arrest by police officers in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, sparked widespread anger after millions of people saw video of the event. The four officers at the scene were quickly fired and charged in his death. Video shows Floyd repeatedly crying “I can’t breathe” and eventually going still as Officer Derek Chauvin presses his knee on Floyd’s neck. Chauvin was convicted of murder last year. The other three officers, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao, now face a federal trial accusing them of violating Floyd’s civil rights. Jury selection starts Thursday.