UN chief cites ‘demonstrable effort’ at peace in Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations secretary-general says he is delighted to hear “there is now a demonstrable effort to make peace” in Ethiopia after more than 14 months of war. Antonio Guterres’ statement on Wednesday came after his call with African Union envoy Olusegun Obasanjo following the envoy’s latest visit to Addis Ababa and the capital of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region. However, Guterres didn’t provide details. A new U.S. envoy for the Horn of Africa, Ambassador David Satterfield, is set to meet with Ethiopian officials on Thursday. Ethiopia’s war has killed an estimated tens of thousands of people and displaced millions. Spokespeople for Obasanjo, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray forces didn’t immediately respond to questions.