US senior diplomats in Sudan to try resolve post-coup crisis

CAIRO (AP) — Two senior U.S. diplomats are in Sudan to try and help find a way out of the ongoing crisis in the African country triggered by an October military coup. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee and the newly appointed U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield, met with pro-democracy activists on Wednesday. They are also to meet with the ruling generals and other political figures. The military takeover in October has upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after three decades of repression and international isolation under autocratic President Omar al-Bashir. Al-Bashir was ousted in April 2019 amid a popular uprising.