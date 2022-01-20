New Mo Willems ‘Pigeon’ book to be released in September

NEW YORK (AP) — The bus-loving Pigeon of children’s picture books fame is back on the move. Author-illustrator Mo Willems has a five-book deal with Union Square Kids, including for “The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!”, scheduled to come out Sept 6. Willems’ previous works include the beloved bestseller “Don’t Let the Pigeon Ride the Bus!”, “The Pigeon Finds a Hot Dog!” and “Don’t Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late!” His seven previous Pigeon books have sold more than 6 million copies and have been adapted for television and the stage.