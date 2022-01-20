The Carolinas and Virginia brace for blast of ice and snow

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Carolinas and Virginia are bracing for more winter weather, which forecasters predict will arrive as mixed precipitation on Thursday, followed by a round of snow on Friday night into Saturday. The winter blast could ice over a large swath of eastern North Carolina and the northeastern corner of South Carolina, while dumping snow on the Norfolk, Virginia, area. An initial wave of snow could dump several inches on parts of eastern Virginia and North Carolina on Thursday. More significant snowfall is expected to arrive Friday night. The governors of North Carolina and Virginia each declared a state of emergency as they prepare.