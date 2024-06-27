Skip to Content
Ethnic Greek jailed in Albania hopes his election to European Parliament will boost rule of law

Published 11:35 AM

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Fredis Beleris, an ethnic Greek politician jailed in Albania for vote-buying, says he hopes his election this month to the European Parliament will help boost the rule of law in Albania. Beleris told The Associated Press in an interview from prison that he would have preferred to serve as mayor of the southern Albania community he was elected to lead last year, before his arrest and conviction. His case has soured relations between Balkan neighbors Greece and Albania.

Associated Press

