Iowa leaders want its halted abortion law to go into effect. The state’s high court will rule Friday
Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court is expected to weigh in on the state’s temporarily blocked abortion law, which prohibits abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. On Friday, the justices could uphold or reject a lower court ruling that temporarily blocked enforcement of the law. Both supporters of the law and the abortion providers opposed were preparing for various possibilities. The Iowa law passed with exclusively Republican support in a one-day special session last July. A legal challenge was filed the next day by the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, Planned Parenthood North Central States and the Emma Goldman Clinic. With the law on hold, abortion is legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.