Mass shooting shutters Arkansas town’s only grocery store — for now

FORDYCE, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas community is trying to fill the void left by the temporary closure of its only grocery store, the site of a mass shooting that killed four. Volunteers in Fordyce have been collecting and distributing food to residents in the days after the shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery. The store is temporarily closed, leaving residents with few nearby options. Food distribution sites have been set up at a school, a city facility and churches. The void left by the store’s closure highlights concerns about food deserts where there’s no access to healthy, affordable food nearby.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.