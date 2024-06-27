News nonprofit sues ChatGPT maker OpenAI and Microsoft for ‘exploitative’ copyright infringement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Another news organization is suing ChatGPT maker OpenAI and its business partner Microsoft for alleged copyright infringement. The Center for Investigative Reporting, which produces Mother Jones and Reveal, said it filed a lawsuit Thursday in a New York federal court where it joins copyright infringement cases brought by The New York Times, Chicago Tribune and bestselling authors such as John Grisham and Jodi Picoult. The suit from the San Francisco-based investigative news nonprofit focuses on how AI-generated summaries of news articles threaten publishers. It comes as other new outlets, most recently Time, are choosing to collaborate with OpenAI instead.

