Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to bar universities and pension funds from divesting from Israel

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Senate has advanced legislation that would block state aid to any university that boycotts or divests from Israel. The legislation passed 41-7 on Thursday and also bars the state treasurer and public pension systems from boycotting or divesting. The bill now goes to the state House. Supporters say the measure was motivated by a desire to support Israel in its war with Hamas, to fight a rising tide of antisemitism and to alert universities that they must protect Jewish students from threats and bullying by anti-Israel protesters. Opponents say it would infringe on free speech rights. Campuses across the country have seen pro-Palestinian protests and encampments this year, including demands for divestment.

