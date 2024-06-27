Planning on traveling for the Fourth of July holiday? Here’s how to avoid the crush
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and the travel rush is already heating up. Millions of Americans are preparing to get out of town sometime in the coming holiday week. That will likely mean busy roads, as well as packed airports and train stations. Motor club AAA projects that some 71 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from their homes over a nine-day Independence Day holiday travel period — surpassing pre-pandemic numbers for the holiday. The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen more than 32 million individuals between Thursday and July 8, up more than 5% from last year’s numbers. The busiest day in U.S. airports is set to be this Friday, when the TSA expects to screen more than 3 million people in a single day.