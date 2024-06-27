Prosecutors seek 8-month rehabilitation for Australian man charged with drug possession in Bali

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Prosecutors in Indonesia have demanded an eight-month medical rehabilitation for an Australian man charged with possessing methamphetamine on the tourist island of Bali, after his earlier charge of drug trafficking was dropped which would have carried the death penalty. Troy Andrew Smith, from Port Lincoln in South Australia, was arrested on April 30 after police raided his hotel in Legian, a popular tourist spot near Kuta Beach, and seized 3.15 grams of crystal methamphetamine inside a toothpaste container from his room. Under Indonesia’s tough drug laws, he faces up to 12 years in prison if found guilty. Prosecutors said they showed leniency toward Smith because he repeatedly expressed remorse and bought the drugs for personal use.

