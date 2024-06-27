Suspect in Idaho college town killings expected in court

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The man accused of killing four Idaho college students is expected to appear in court Thursday as his attorneys push for a change of venue before a trial date is set. Attorneys for Bryan Kohberger say publicity would prevent a fair trial in the Idaho college town of Moscow. Kohberger faces four counts of murder in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. They were killed in 2022 in a rental house not too far from the University of Idaho campus. Police arrested Kohberger six weeks later at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.