This bean salad known as Cowboy Caviar is a protein-packed addition to any summer cookout

If you’re looking for a bean salad with substance that can serve as a dip, a condiment, a side dish or even a vegetarian entrée, than you must make Cowboy Caviar a part of your summer cookout repertoire. Also called Texas Caviar, this protein-packed salad is amazing, and so very versatile. In a small container, combine lemon or lime juice, vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper and jalapeno. Then in a large bowl, combine the beans, corn, onions, tomatoes bell peppers, jalapenos and cilantro. Shake up the dressing, pour it over the salad, and toss to combine.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.