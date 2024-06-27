Wisconsin Supreme Court says an order against an anti-abortion protester violated First Amendment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Thursday that an order barring an anti-abortion protester from coming close to a Planned Parenthood nurse violated his First Amendment free speech rights and must be overturned. The court is controlled 4-3 by liberals. It ruled unanimously in ordering that the injunction be dismissed. A Trempealeu County judge in 2020 barred Brian Aish from being near nurse Nancy Kindschy, who sometimes worked in a small family planning clinic in the western Wisconsin city of Blair. Kindschy said Aish threatened her by saying bad things would happen to her or her family if she didn’t quit her job.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.