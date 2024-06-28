As AI gains a workplace foothold, states are trying to make sure workers don’t get left behind

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — States are trying to help workers beef up their tech skills before they become outdated and get outfoxed by machines that are becoming increasingly smarter. Connecticut is working to create what proponents believe will be the first Citizens AI Academy in the country, a free online repository of curated classes that users can take to learn basic skills or obtain a certificate needed for employment. Determining what skills are necessary in an AI world can be a challenge for state legislators given the fast-moving nature of the technology and the differences of opinion about what approach is best.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.