Biden rallies for LGBTQ+ rights as he looks to shake off an uneven debate performance

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden is courting LGBTQ+ voters at a pair of events in New York City as he looks to shake off an uneven debate performance. He addressed the opening of a visitor center at the Stonewall National Monument in lower Manhattan on Friday. That was the scene of a defining moment in the gay rights movement. Pop icon Elton John also addressed the crowed there. Later Friday, Biden is attending a Pride Month fundraiser with LGBTQ+ advocates. Biden also has fundraisers planned on New York’s Long Island and in New Jersey on Saturday before a scheduled return to the Camp David presidential retreat.

