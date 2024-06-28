Eagles singer Don Henley sues for return of handwritten ‘Hotel California’ lyrics

NEW YORK (AP) — Eagles singer Don Henley has filed a lawsuit seeking the return of his handwritten song notes and lyrics from the band’s hit “Hotel California” album. The civil complaint filed in New York federal court on Friday comes after prosecutors in March abruptly dropped criminal charges midway through a trial against three collectors accused of scheming to sell the pages. The Eagles co-founder has maintained the pages were stolen. A lawyer for one of the defendants in the suit says Henley is continuing to falsely accuse his client. According to the lawsuit, Manhattan prosecutors still have the pages in their custody.

