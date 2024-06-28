Homeless families to be barred from sleeping overnight at Logan International Airport

BOSTON (AP) — Homeless families and individuals will be barred from sleeping overnight at Logan International Airport beginning July 9. Massachusetts officials said Friday that the state can end the practice now that more families are finding stable housing and shelter stays have been capped. Gov. Maura Healey says the state has made efforts to open more overflow shelter beds for homeless families, including many newly-arrived migrants who have used the airport as a last resort to find shelter. The families sleeping overnight at Logan who are on the state’s emergency assistance shelter waitlist will be offered transfers to the state’s safety-net system.

