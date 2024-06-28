Lionel Messi to rest for Argentina’s final Copa America group match against Peru with leg injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi will skip Argentina’s last Copa America group match against Peru on Saturday because of a right leg injury. Messi hurt his leg in Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Chile on Tuesday that clinched a quarterfinal berth for the defending champions. The Argentina superstar received treatment on his right thigh area after getting kicked by Chile defender Gabriel Suazo in the 24th minute, but he remained in the game. Argentina assistant coach Walter Samuel says the team will go “day to day” with Messi’s injury and monitor how it progresses. Messi has battled injuries since joining Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami last season.

