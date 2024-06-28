Mia Goth and Ti West are on a mission to convert horror skeptics with ‘MaXXXine’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As Mia Goth and Ti West walked the red carpet for the premiere of “MaXXXine,” the final installment of the pair’s A24 horror trilogy that hits theaters July 5, a group of hired “protesters” stood outside the TCL Chinese Theatre chanting and holding signs that broadcasted messages like “Horror is not art” and “Hollywood is Satan’s playground.” The marketing stunt was an homage to the movie’s backdrop against the satanic panic and censorship wars of the 1980s. But it, like the movie, was also a commentary on what society considers trashy and a kind of airing of grievances about sustained sentiments toward one of the most polarizing genres of film.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.