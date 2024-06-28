Missouri governor vetoes school safety initiative to fund gun-detection surveillance systems

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has vetoed funding for a school safety initiative using gun-detection surveillance systems. Parson’s rejection of the $2.5 million appropriation was one of 173 line-item vetoes announced Friday for the state’s budget. It marked the second time in two months that a governor has vetoed funding for school gun-detection systems. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly made a similar veto. Both governors cited concerns that the budget bills appeared to benefit a particular company. But Parson also cited a general need to cut spending from the $50 billion budget. The budget measures in both states had been supported by the technology firm ZeroEyes.

