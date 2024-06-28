Pair of giant pandas from China arrive safely at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two giant pandas from China have safely arrived in Southern California, where they will be cared for as part of an ongoing conservation partnership. The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance says Friday that Yun Chuan and Xin Bao will spend the next several weeks acclimating to their new home in a private habitat at the San Diego Zoo and will not be viewable to the public during this time. Yun Chuan is nearly 5 years old and has connections to California. His mother, Zhen Zhen, was born at the San Diego Zoo in 2007. Xin Bao is a nearly 4-year-old female.

