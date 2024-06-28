Pakistani parliament denounces US congressional resolution calling for a probe into recent elections

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s lower house of Parliament has denounced a U.S. congressional resolution that called this week for an independent investigation into allegations that Pakistan’s parliamentary elections earlier this year were massively rigged. The Pakistani resolution, introduced by a ruling party lawmaker, was adopted Friday by the National Assembly despite objections from lawmakers from the party of imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan, who say the Feb. 8 vote was rigged. The latest development came a day after Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry rejected the U.S. congressional resolution, which stunned authorities in Pakistan. On Friday, Islamabad said it has decided to appoint a new ambassador to the U.S. to replace Masood Khan.

