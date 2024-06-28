What’s left for the Supreme Court to decide? 5 cases remain and here are the major ones

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has just five undecided cases left on its docket. In particular, the justices are still weighing whether former President Donald Trump is immune from criminal prosecution in the election interference case against him, roughly two months after hearing arguments. Though the justices typically issue all of their rulings by the end of June, this term they are expected to continue into early July. The court heard 61 cases this term.

