Will Smith will perform at the BET Awards with Taraji P. Henson hosting. Here’s what to know

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2024 BET Awards are fast approaching. Oscar-nominated actor Taraji P. Henson will host the BET Awards for a third time. Performers include Lauryn Hill and her son YG Marley, Ice Spice, Tyla and Megan Thee Stallion. The show announced Monday that Will Smith will debut a new song. Drake leads the nominations with seven, followed by Nicki Minaj, who boasts six. J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA and best new artist Grammy winner Victoria Monét tie with five nods. Usher will also receive coveted lifetime achievement BET award. The BET Awards will air live on June 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern on BET from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

