Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte urged support for Ukraine, EU and NATO in his farewell speech

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Long-serving Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has urged his country to support Ukraine and international cooperation in his final address to his compatriots. His farewell speech on Sunday came as an inward-looking new government is set to take over the Netherlands on Tuesday. The 57-year-old Rutte led the country for 14 years. He will take over as NATO’s new secretary-general later this year. The new Dutch government has pledged to maintain assistance for Ukraine. But far-right populist Geert Wilders whose party won last year’s election has expressed pro-Russia views and Kremlin backers cheered his victory at the polls.

