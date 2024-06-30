German police believe man who climbed arena roof during Euro 2024 game was a would-be photographer

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — German police say they believe a man who scaled the roof of the stadium as Germany played Denmark at Euro 2024 was a would-be photographer and they don’t have evidence he intended to hurt anyone. Video shown by public broadcaster WDR appeared to show the man being detained among the catwalks and beams on the underside of the Westfalenstadion roof following the last-16 game. Germany won 2-0. Dortmund police say the man had been detained and identified as a 21-year-old from the nearby city of Osnabrueck. Police added that they are currently ruling out a “political motivation”.

