Voters kick all the Republican women out of the South Carolina Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The only three Republican women in the South Carolina Senate took on their party and stopped a total abortion ban from passing in their state last year. Republican primary voters have now all booted all the “Sister Senators” from their party out of office. The election results mean there will likely be no women in the Senate’s majority party when the next session starts in 2025. Barring a major upset in November’s elections, only two women, both Democrats, will likely be in the 46-member Senate. That’s the least of any U.S. state.

