What to know about the plea deal offered Boeing in connection with 2 plane crashes

Federal prosecutors and victims’ families are waiting for Boeing to decide whether to accept a plea deal that would settle a criminal fraud charge. The charge is based on the aerospace giant misleading regulators who approved the 737 Max jetliner before two of the planes crashed. Relatives of some of the 346 people who died in the crashes are furious about the plea offer, which Justice Department prosecutors spelled out to them Sunday. The families want Boeing put on trial and may ask a federal judge to reject the deal. Lawyers for the families say Boeing would be crazy not to take it. The company would not say Monday what it intends to do.

