Biden to give extended interview to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Friday

ABC News says George Stephanopoulos will conduct the first extended interview with President Biden since his alarming debate performance against Donald Trump last week. Stephanopoulos will speak to Biden Friday on the campaign trail, with portions of the interview appearing on “World News Tonight” on Friday and the extended talk on the Sunday morning show “This Week.” The Biden campaign has been considering interviews as a way to counter the impressions caused by the debate, when the raspy-voiced president delivered convoluted answers to questions that gave rise to questions about whether he should continue his campaign.

