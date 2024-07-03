Emma Navarro’s mental notes help her beat former No. 1 Naomi Osaka at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — Emma Navarro has eliminated former No. 1 Naomi Osaka in Wimbledon’s third round. The 19th-seeded Navarro won 6-4, 6-1 at Centre Court on Wednesday. Navarro had never been past the second round at a Grand Slam tournament until this season. She made it to the third round at the Australian Open and the fourth round at the French Open. The 23-year-old American won the 2021 NCAA title for the University of Virginia. She prepares for matches by typing notes into her phone with mental reminders rather than tactical suggestions. Navarro will face Diana Shnaider on Friday for a berth in the fourth round.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.