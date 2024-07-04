Ruins of ancient garden likely owned by Emperor Caligula uncovered near Vatican during excavations
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — Italy’s culture ministry says archaeological excavations near the Vatican have uncovered the remains of an ancient garden overlooking the right bank of the Tiber River that was likely owned by Roman Emperor Caligula. The discovery was made during construction work to create a pedestrian piazza linking Castel Sant’Angelo to St. Peter’s Basilica and its Via della Conciliazione boulevard, some of Rome’s most visited tourist sites. In ancient times the area housed prestigious imperial residences overlooking the Tiber with spectacular porticos, promenades and gardens.