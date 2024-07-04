The dizzying array of legal threats to Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro has been a target for investigations since his early days in office, and the swarm of cases have multiplied since his failed reelection campaign in 2022. Bolsonaro has denied wrongdoing in all of the cases, and his allies have alleged political persecution, while recognizing the severity of the legal risks on multiple fronts. The AP will provide a look at the biggest threats and where they stand.

