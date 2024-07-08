A Russian playwright and a theater director sentenced to prison on charges of advocating terrorism

A Russian court has convicted a theater director and a playwright of terrorism charges and sentenced them to six years prison. It’s the latest in an unrelenting crackdown on dissent in Russia that has reached new heights since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine. Zhenya Berkovich, a prominent independent theater director, and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk have already been jailed for over a year while awaiting trial. They have repeatedly rejected the accusations against them, the latest step in an unrelenting crackdown on dissent in Russia that has reached new heights since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

