Prosecutor tells New York City jury at bribery trial that Sen. Bob Menendez put power ‘up for sale’

NEW YORK (AP) — Closing arguments have begun at the bribery trial of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, with a federal prosecutor telling jurors that Menendez put his power up for sale in return for bribes. The closing arguments that began Monday will continue Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. Prosecutors say the Democrat accepted gold bars, over $480,000 in cash and a luxury car found during a 2022 FBI raid on Menendez’s residence as the proceeds of bribes paid by three New Jersey businessmen. In return, prosecutors say, the senator provided favors to protect or enhance their business interests. Menendez and two of the businessmen have pleaded not guilty.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.