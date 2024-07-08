Rhode Island man killed in police chase after being accused of killing his wife

HOPKINTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police say a man wanted in the killing of his wife died in a police chase over the weekend. Authorities obtained an arrest warrant Friday for Joseph Francis in the death of his wife. Westerly police spotted Francis driving on Saturday and tried unsuccessfully to stop him. About an hour later, officers from Richmond and Charlestown police departments tried to stop him again. During that chase, Francis failed to negotiate a turn and rolled his vehicle several times. Police found him dead inside the vehicle. He was wanted on charges of domestic violence-murder and domestic violence-violation of no contact order.

