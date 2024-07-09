California man charged in July Fourth stabbing that killed 2, injured 3

A California man has been charged with murder and assault in connection with a mass stabbing on July 4 that left two dead and three injured. Prosecutors said Tuesday that 26-year-old South California resident Logan Christopher Kelley was charged under a provision known as “special circumstance of multiple murders,” making him eligible for the death penalty or life without parole. The nighttime attack took place after Kelley approached a group of people watching fireworks. Prosecutors say he had been drinking and had taken hallucinogenic drugs.

