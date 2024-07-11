Bestselling author Brendan DuBois charged with possessing child sexual abuse materials
EXETER, N.H. (AP) — Bestselling author Brendan DuBois has been arraigned on multiple counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials. He was arrested Wednesday after police in Exeter, New Hampshire, opened an investigation with the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce. The 64-year-old was charged with six felony counts of possession of child abuse material and was arraigned Thursday. He remains in preventive detention. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment. DuBois’s website says he is a New York Times bestselling author. His publisher has removed all of his books from its website.